Spartan JAX: Sporting JAX adds third Michigan State alum to women’s team

JACKSONVILE, Fla — As the women’s team is set to return to the pitch this weekend, Sporting Club Jacksonville announced the addition of defender Maggie Illig from Michigan State University. Illig joins the roster with fellow Spartan alums Kaitlyn Parks and Meg Hughes.

“Maggie is going to be a great addition,” said Sporting JAX head coach Stacey Baalam. “She’s a dynamic player that I think will fit in well with the culture and mentality that we are building here.”

During her time at MSU, Illig tallied over 5,000 minutes of play time with the Spartans, including 66 starts in 81 appearances. Illig has earned several awards and accolades throughout her collegiate career including being named a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-Region pick and All-Big Ten selection.

“It’s an incredible honor,” said Illig. “This team has been very successful in their first half of the season, so I’m very excited to be able to jump right in and contribute in whatever way I can to the ongoing success. Playing with Kaitlyn and Meg again is also a highlight in all of this.”

The addition of Illig comes as Sporting JAX is set to take on Carolina Ascent FC this Saturday at 5:00 at UNF’s Hodges Stadium.

In their inaugural season, Sporting JAX currently sit atop of the standings with 25 points. Lexington SC are following closely behind with 24 points, then its Carolina Ascent FC and Dallas Trinity FC tied for third with 20 points.

