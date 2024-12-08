Local

Speeding issues near construction zone in Clay County

By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has received multiple complaints about speeding in a construction zone.

The construction zone, along Sandleridge Road, is a 25-miles-per-hour zone. CCSO’s Traffic Unit monitors the zone to ensure speeding safety, but they encourage the community to be mindful of posted speed limits, cooperate with law enforcement, and drive responsibly.

The following video was taken during several traffic stops. An officer reported speeding up to 48 miles per hour in the construction zone.

