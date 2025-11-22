Sponsorships still available for Jacksonville Zoo’s sold-out “Toast to Conservation” event

The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens will welcome internationally recognized wildlife conservationist and television personality Robert Irwin as the featured guest at Toast to Conservation, sponsored by Danis Construction, on February 10, 2026. General admission tickets for the event are sold out; however, sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Through his work with Australia Zoo and his family’s nonprofit organization, Wildlife Warriors, Robert Irwin has continued his family’s legacy, inspiring millions as he champions conservation around the world. At Toast to Conservation, he will share personal insights from his field experiences, answer questions about the challenges and triumphs of global conservation, and engage guests in an inspiring conversation about protecting our planet’s most vulnerable species.

“We’re honored to welcome Robert Irwin as our featured guest to inspire conversation and action around global and local conservation,” said Nikki Smith, Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens. “This is a rare opportunity to hear from one of the world’s most passionate voices for wildlife, and we invite conservation supporters near and far to join us in Jacksonville for an evening dedicated to protecting our planet’s future.”

Toast to Conservation Sponsorships

The event will take place at the Zoo’s new, state-of-the-art VyStar SkyScape and J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Manatee River Habitat, giving guests an exclusive first look at this transformational new space.

The new habitat, which holds 330,000 gallons of water, will enable the Zoo to rescue, rehabilitate, recover, and release local Florida manatees. The new entrance will feature a massive immersive screen, along with a gift shop and direct access to the new habitat, offering a seamless and captivating start for visitors. The new entrance will open to the public on March 6th, 2026.

For more information on sponsorship packages, email philanthropy@jacksonvillezoo.org

