Sporting JAX adds four midfielders to men’s roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville announced the addition of four midfielders to the team’s inaugural roster. The club signed Jacob Evans, Ezekiel Soto, Piero Elias, and Wan Kuzain.

“Jacob, Ezekiel, Piero and Wan each bring something different to our midfield group,” said Head Coach Liam Fox. “Collectively, they give us intelligence on the ball, range in possession and an ability to control matches. This group forms an important part of the foundation we’re building as we move toward our first season.”

Jacob Evans most recently played with the MLS NEXT Pro team Carolina Core, where he scored five goals and had four assists in the 2025 season.

Ezekiel Soto has made 14 appearances with the U.S. Youth National Team, scoring five goals. He most recently played with USL Championship team Charleston Battery.

Piero Elias spent two seasons with MLS NEXT Pro team NYCFC II, where he started in 63 of 77 matches. During that time, Elias scored 11 goals and had 11 assists.

In his career, Wan Kuzain has scored 24 goals and 16 assists. Kuzain comes to Sporting JAX after a four-season stint with MLS NEXT Pro club St. Louis City 2.

Sporting JAX’s men’s team will have its first preseason match against Charleston Battery on February 21 at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. The club will make its regular season debut at home against Hartford Athletic on March 7. You can find ticket information on the Sporting JAX website.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group