Sporting JAX, community leaders cut the ribbon on new soccer pitch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Sporting JAX Foundation, along with Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, Gainbridge, and the Gainbridge Super League, announced the opening of a new mini soccer pitch in Arlington. Leaders came together Thursday afternoon to cut the ribbon at the Baxter E. Luther Boys & Girls Club. The new mini pitch includes a professional-grade playing surface, built-in goals, seating, fencing, and lighting.
“We believe every child should have access to the joy and community that soccer provides,” said Tony Allegretti, the Chief Community Officer for Sporting JAX. “This mini-pitch is an investment in Arlington’s future leaders, and we are proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, the Gainbridge Super League, and Gainbridge to help create a space where athletes of all abilities can learn, play, and thrive.”
Sporting JAX said, “The inaugural mini-pitch reinforces a broader national movement to bring soccer closer to kids in every community. Arlington is the first community to receive a mini-pitch through a new, multi-year community impact initiative launched by the Gainbridge Super League and Gainbridge.”
“Providing safe, high-quality spaces for our youth is central to our mission, and this new soccer pitch will have a lasting impact on the young people we serve every day,” said Paul Martinez, the President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida. “Thanks to this partnership, our club members now have a world-class facility right in their neighborhood - one that will inspire them to stay active, build character, and pursue their dreams.”
