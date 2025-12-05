Sporting JAX, community leaders cut the ribbon on new soccer pitch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Sporting JAX Foundation, along with Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, Gainbridge, and the Gainbridge Super League, announced the opening of a new mini soccer pitch in Arlington. Leaders came together Thursday afternoon to cut the ribbon at the Baxter E. Luther Boys & Girls Club. The new mini pitch includes a professional-grade playing surface, built-in goals, seating, fencing, and lighting.

Sporting JAX, community leaders cut ribbon on new mini pitch (Victoria Orozco, Sporting JAX)

“We believe every child should have access to the joy and community that soccer provides,” said Tony Allegretti, the Chief Community Officer for Sporting JAX. “This mini-pitch is an investment in Arlington’s future leaders, and we are proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, the Gainbridge Super League, and Gainbridge to help create a space where athletes of all abilities can learn, play, and thrive.”

Sporting JAX said, “The inaugural mini-pitch reinforces a broader national movement to bring soccer closer to kids in every community. Arlington is the first community to receive a mini-pitch through a new, multi-year community impact initiative launched by the Gainbridge Super League and Gainbridge.”

“Providing safe, high-quality spaces for our youth is central to our mission, and this new soccer pitch will have a lasting impact on the young people we serve every day,” said Paul Martinez, the President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida. “Thanks to this partnership, our club members now have a world-class facility right in their neighborhood - one that will inspire them to stay active, build character, and pursue their dreams.”

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group