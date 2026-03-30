Sporting JAX game rescheduled after original opponent withdraws

Sporting Club Jacksonville announced a schedule change after one of its opponents withdrew from the USL. South Georgia Tormenta FC announced in February that it would not be competing in USL League One in 2026, two weeks before the start of the season.

In a post on social media, the USLPA said in part, "On January 20, 2026, South Georgia Tormenta FC was scheduled to begin preseason training. Players had arrived, completed medical evaluations, signed leases, and some had relocated families. International players entered the country on work visas. Training never began. Due to unresolved financial instability, Tormenta FC club ownership failed to maintain workers’ compensation coverage, a mandatory requirement under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and a fundamental workplace protection in a high-risk profession." The Players Association later criticized club owners for rejecting a plan that would have honored the affected players’ contracts. “This is not an isolated breakdown. It is a broken system that prioritizes expansion while allowing instability to fester within its ecosystem.”

Sporting JAX’s men’s team was set to face Tormenta FC on July 11. The club says that the match has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 13, against Sarasota Paradise as part of its Prinx Tires USL Cup match.

The game against Sarasota will take place at the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch with kickoff set for 7:30.

Tickets for Sporting JAX’s home games at UNF’s Hodges Stadium are on sale now.

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