Sporting JAX to host “Kick or Treat” event before Saturday’s match

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you’re looking for fun activities to do this weekend, Sporting Club Jacksonville will host “Kick or Treat” before Saturday’s match against Tampa Bay Sun FC. Fans will be able to go trick-or-treating and get some candy at the Fanzone at Hodges Stadium starting at 5:30.

This Saturday’s match is also “Soccer for All” night, a night for fans and athletes of all abilities.

Sporting JAX has won two of its last three games, including a 1-0 win on Tuesday against DC Power FC. Currently, the team is tied for third with Lexington SC with 11 points; however, Lexington has the tiebreaker due to a better goal differential. Midfielder Ashlyn Puerta leads the Gainbridge Super League in goals with six.

Tickets for Sporting JAX home games are on sale now. You can find a list of theme nights for this season here.

