Sporting JAX hosts media day for student-athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The professional women’s soccer club, Sporting Club Jacksonville hosted a special media day for high school soccer players. Over 150 student-athletes from about 50 Northeast Florida schools gathered at the Winston Family YMCA in Downtown Jacksonville to take part in the event.

“Our third annual Media Day has grown beyond just a day of interviews; it’s a celebration of the incredible growth of youth soccer on the First Coast,” said Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. These talented athletes are the heartbeat of our community, and we are proud to elevate their voices, celebrate their dreams, and invest in their journeys as the sport’s future leaders.”

Sporting JAX hosts media day for Northeast Florida high school soccer teams WOKV's Chase Bunker talking with players from Creekside High School. (Tiffany Hutto)

When asked about their expectations going into the season, answers varied from winning it all to improving from last season to beating a rival. “We can definitely make farther, we have a team with great chemistry. As long as we lock in and stay focused, we can make it farther,” said one Creekside High player. “I just want to beat Beachside,” said another Creekside player.

Sporting JAX hosts media day for high school soccer players (Tiffany Hutto)

Girl soccer players found inspiration and motivation in having a professional women’s soccer team so close to home. “I think having that kind of representation is incredible. Growing up, we never had a local team like that before, so I think it’s really awesome for younger students and people all around to look up to these players,” said one Sandalwood High player.

