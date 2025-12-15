Sporting JAX signs first two players for men’s team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A month after signing its head coach, Sporting Club Jacksonville signs its first two players for its men’s professional soccer team. The club announces the signing of defender Dida Armstrong and midfielder Luc Granitur.

“Dida and Luc are players who fit the identity we want to build from day one,” says Sporting JAX men’s head coach Liam Fox. “They’re hungry, intelligent, and committed to representing this club and community the right way. I’m excited to get to work with them as we begin our first season.”

“Building the first roster in club history is about more than talent. It’s about character, mentality, and identity,” says Sporting JAX Head of Soccer Mark Warburton. “Dida and Luc represent the type of players we want to build this team around. They are driven, competitive, and committed to growing with this club. These signings set the standard for what Sporting JAX football will look like moving forward.”

Dida Armstrong joins Sporting JAX men's team (Sporting Club Jacksonville)

Amrstrong, the son of former U.S. Men’s National Team defender and National Soccer Hall of Famer Desmond Armstrong, spent four seasons with MLS NEXT Pro team St. Louis CITY2.

“Being part of the first men’s team in club history is a huge honor,” says Armstrong. “Sporting JAX is building something special, and I’m excited to compete, grow, and help set the standard for this group from day one.”

Luc Granitur joins Sporting JAX men's team (Sporting Club Jacksonville)

Granitur is no stranger to the Jacksonville area. He just wrapped up a decorated collegiate career at the University of North Florida where he was the captain of the team that took home the 2025 ASUN Championship, as well as receiving ASUN All-Conference First Team honors.

“Staying in Florida and representing my home state means a lot to me,” says Granitur. “From the vision of the club to the support of the community, Sporting JAX is the perfect place to start my professional career. I’m excited to help build this team and give the fans something they can be proud of.”

Sporting JAX makes its USL Championship debut in March 2026.

