Sporting JAX signs former Inter Miami, Santos FC midfielder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville is adding a veteran midfielder to its men’s team. Sporting JAX is signing former Santos FC and Inter Miami midfielder Jean Mota, pending league and federation approval.

In his 255 appearances at Santos FC, Mota scored 19 goals and had 26 assists. Mota then joined Inter Miami in 2022, where he would later become teammates with soccer legend Lionel Messi and new Sporting JAX teammate Harvey Neville. Mota scored three goals and tallied three assists during his time at Inter Miami.

“I’m excited to return to Florida for this next chapter of my career,” said the 32-year-old Mota. “Sporting JAX is an ambitious club with true potential, and I look forward to contributing from day one.”

“Jean is a high-level footballer who has played for big clubs and knows what it takes to win,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox. “He will be a valuable addition to our group, and I can’t wait to see what all he brings.”

The club will be in California on Saturday, August 1 to take on Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park. Sporting JAX’s next home game will be on Saturday, August 15 when they take on Indy Eleven at UNF’s Hodges Stadium.

Tickets for all Sporting JAX home games are on sale now. You can find the full schedule on the Sporting JAX website.

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