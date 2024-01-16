Local

SPOTLIGHT: The circus is in town!

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Get ready for The Greatest Show On Earth as the reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus returns to Jacksonville.

Tuesday, January 16:

Shen Yun - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Wednesday, January 17:

Florida Forum Speaker Series - Steve Wozniak - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

Thursday, January 18:

Heather McMahan - The Comeback Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

A Journey from Bach to Beethoven - Symphony in 60 - 6:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Leanne Morgan: Just Getting Started - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

Friday, January 19:

A Journey from Bach to Beethoven - Matinee - 11:00 am - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents The Greatest Show On Earth - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Leanne Morgan: Just Getting Started - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

Judy Collins - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

The New York Bee Gees - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, January 20:

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents The Greatest Show On Earth - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

North Florida Gun and Knife Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Mutts Gone Nuts Unleashed - 2:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live! - 7:30 pm - Terry Theater

Pat McGann - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, January 21:

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents The Greatest Show On Earth - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

North Florida Gun and Knife Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Symphony: Mid-Century Modern Combo - 3:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Batman In Concert 35th Anniversary With Live Symphony Orchestra - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Monday, January 22:

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System - 10:30 am - Thrasher-Horne Center

