SPOTLIGHT: Dance, rodeo, wrestling, and football this weekend

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville's Southbank Friendship Fountain (Credit: City of Jacksonville)

Jacksonville, Fl — The 2024 Old School Kingfish Shootout in Vilano Beach presented by Yellowfin is Friday - Sunday in Vilano Beach. Registration is $250-$400. The week and weekend are loaded with events, listed day-by-day:

Monday, June 3:

Heather Loveland Dance Academy 10th Annual Spring Concert - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, June 4:

Celtic Throne - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, June 5:

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville

Thursday, June 6:

Happy Together Tour 2024 - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, June 7:

Jacksonville Symphony: Symphonie Fantastique - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Ali Siddiq - I Got A Story To Tell Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Exalted Shores: Exhibit Opening Reception - Beaches Museum

The Blue Show: Adults-Only Improv Comedy - 10:00 pm - First Coast Comedy

Saturday, June 8:

Wehner’s School of the Arts Dance Recital - 1:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Billy Currington with special guest Max McNown - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

3rd Annual Jacksonville Invitational Black Rodeo - 1:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Club

River City Wrestling Con - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm - World Golf Village

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Orange Park After Dark - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Orange Park Town Hall

Jacksonville Symphony: Symphonie Fantastique - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Sunday, June 9:

River City Wrestling Con - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm - World Golf Village

Premier Bride Expo - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Centre of the Arts Danceology & Quantum - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre


