SPOTLIGHT: Dancing with the Stars dazzles into Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Professional dancers from the popular series Dancing with the Stars will appear at the Thrasher-Horne Center for Dancing with the Stars: Live! The tour will feature dance performances from world-renowned dancers with season 32 favorite Harry Jowsey making an appearance.

Here is a full menu of events in NE Florida this week and weekend:

Tuesday, February 20:

The Frog Prince - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, February 21:

Drake White featuring Adam Hood - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Nickel Creek 2024 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, February 22:

Dancing with the Stars: Live! - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! 20th Anniversary Celebration - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, February 23:

Showstopper: Dance Competition - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Symphony: Music of the Knights: Paul McCartney, Elton John & Andrew Lloyd Webber - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

PBR 2024 - 7:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Chris Botti - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Gibson Brothers - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, February 24:

Showstopper: Dance Competition - Prime Osborn Convention Center

PBR 2024 - 6:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Music of the Knights: Paul McCartney, Elton John & Andrew Lloyd Webber - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

The Jerry Douglas Band - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, February 25:

Showstopper: Dance Competition - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Ana Popovic - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Drew & Ellie Holcomb - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

