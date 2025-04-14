SPOTLIGHT: Easter weekend features annual Mandarin Art Festival

Jacksonville, Fl — The Mandarin Art Festival returns this Easter weekend, where it has been held since 1968.
The UniverSoul Circus continues its run through Easter, April 20. The new Rhythm of the World production big top tent is located at the Tailgaters Lot next to EverBank Stadium.
Wednesday, April 16:
The McCartney Years - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Tab Benoit - 7:30 pm - Ritz Theatre
Khruangbin - A LA SALA Tour with special guest Helado Negr - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Thursday, April 17:
Third Thursday Sip & Stroll Presented by PNC Bank - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - North Beaches Town Center
Friday, April 18:
Good Friday at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - FREE EVENT! - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Saturday, April 19:
Mandarin Art Festival - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - 12447 Mandarin Road
2025 Spring Mural Jam - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - 2404 Hubbard Street
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
20th Year Celebration: A Community Event - 10:00 am - Thrasher-Horne Center
An Evening With Nephew Tommy & Friends - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Warren Zeiders - Relapse Tour with special guest Tyler Braden - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Sharks v Massachusetts Pirates - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, April 20:
Mandarin Art Festival - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - 12447 Mandarin Road