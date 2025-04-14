SPOTLIGHT: Easter weekend features annual Mandarin Art Festival

Jacksonville, Fl — The Mandarin Art Festival returns this Easter weekend, where it has been held since 1968.

The UniverSoul Circus continues its run through Easter, April 20. The new Rhythm of the World production big top tent is located at the Tailgaters Lot next to EverBank Stadium.

Wednesday, April 16:

The McCartney Years - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tab Benoit - 7:30 pm - Ritz Theatre

Khruangbin - A LA SALA Tour with special guest Helado Negr - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thursday, April 17:

Third Thursday Sip & Stroll Presented by PNC Bank - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - North Beaches Town Center

Friday, April 18:

Good Friday at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - FREE EVENT! - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, April 19:

Mandarin Art Festival - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - 12447 Mandarin Road

2025 Spring Mural Jam - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - 2404 Hubbard Street

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

20th Year Celebration: A Community Event - 10:00 am - Thrasher-Horne Center

An Evening With Nephew Tommy & Friends - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Warren Zeiders - Relapse Tour with special guest Tyler Braden - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Sharks v Massachusetts Pirates - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, April 20:

Mandarin Art Festival - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - 12447 Mandarin Road