Spotlight: Final homestand of regular season for Jumbo Shrimp

This week and weekend will be the final homestand of the regular season for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. They will host the International League Championship on September 23 and 24.

Tuesday, September 9:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Disney Descendants/Zombies Worlds Collide Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Wednesday, September 10:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Thursday, September 11:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Friday, September 12:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Sierra Ferrell - Shoot For The Moon Tour with special guest Nikki Lane - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 13:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Lee Brice: What You Know About That Tour with special guests Ashley Cooke & Lewis Brice - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Eddie Griffin - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, September 14:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals - 1:00 pm - CBS 47

Classic Albums Live - Led Zeppelin II - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Buckethead - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

The Crooner & The Cowboy: Leon Bridges with special guests Charley Crockett and Reyna Tropical - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

