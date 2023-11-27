SPOTLIGHT: Holiday season full of Jacksonville-area events

Jacksonville, Fl — The FSCJ Artist Series brings back The Book of Mormon this weekend at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. It’s one of several big events in NE Florida this week and weekend.

Deck the Chairs continues nightly in Jacksonville Beach, weather permitting.

It’s surely going to be an electric atmosphere at EverBank Stadium when Jacksonville once again hosts Monday Night Football on December 4. The Jaguars face the Cincinnati Bengals.

This weekend is the 35th celebration of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Jacksonville. The mission is to provide lodging, meals, transportation, and a community of care to critically ill children and their families who need to be near a hospital for treatment. What started as a 10-bedroom house off Jefferson Street has grown into a 53-room, 65,000 square foot House in San Marco featuring a movie theater, fitness center, KidZone Learning Center, rooftop garden and features two beautifully spacious kitchen areas. Friday night, as a celebration of serving families for 35 years, RMHC is hosting its annual Light up the House 5k and 35th Anniversary Block Party. Festivities begin at 5 pm, the 5K starts at 6 pm and a Fun Run starts at 7 pm.

Tuesday, November 28:

Manchester Orchestra - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, November 29:

The Fab Four - The Beatles Tribute Band - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Thursday, November 30:

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023 Featuring Jonathan Butler - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, December 1:

North Florida School of Special Education’s Holiday on the Farm - 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm - 223 Mill Creek Road

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Light up the House 5k and 35th Anniversary Block Party - Festivities begin at 5:00 pm - Ronald McDonald House

Homeschool Winter Formal - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall present “A Choral Christmas” with the UNF Choirs - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Three Dog Night - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Michael Carbonaro - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

The Winter Wonderettes - Dec. 1 - Dec. 17 - Players by the Sea

Jacksonville Symphony: Tchaikovsky & Barber - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

FSCJ Artist Series: The Book of Mormon 2023 - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Saturday, December 2:

BrickUniverse Lego Fan Expo - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

FSCJ Artist Series: The Book of Mormon 2023 - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

North Florida School of Special Education’s Holiday on the Farm - 9:00 am - 1:00 pm - 223 Mill Creek Road

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Tchaikovsky & Barber - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Springfield Saturday | Benefits Concert with Mama Blue - 6:00 pm - 515 East 9th Street

The Jacksonville Christmas Spectacular - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Ritz Theatre

Desi Banks - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Bret Michaels with guest Night Ranger - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The Wood Brothers ‘Heart is the Hero Tour’ with special guest The Watson Twins - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, December 3:

BrickUniverse Lego Fan Expo - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

FSCJ Artist Series: The Book of Mormon 2023 - 1:30 pm and 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

The Ultimate Elvis Christmas - 3:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

The Jacksonville Christmas Spectacular - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Ritz Theatre

Whose Live Anyway? With Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Monday, December 4:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals - 8:15 pm - EverBank Stadium



