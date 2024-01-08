Local

SPOTLIGHT: Kansas, music of ABBA, Women Rock this week/weekend

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Kansas

Jacksonville, Fl — Colors of the Wild: A Zoolights Lantern Experience continues nightly at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, through February 18.

Tuesday, January 9:

The Cher Show - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Wednesday, January 10:

AEW Dynamite & Rampage - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Thursday, January 11:

Million Dollar Quartet - Musical - Jan. 11 - Feb. 18 - Alhambra Theatre and Dining

Greensky Bluegrass - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Karla Bonoff - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, January 12:

37th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast 2024 - 7:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony - Women Rock! The Music of Carole King, Pat Benatar, Heart & More - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Hall

FSCJ Artist Series: Direct from Sweden - The Music of ABBA - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Greatest Piano Men - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Mason Jennings - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, January 13:

Underground Farmers and Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - The Looking Glass

Give Peace A Chance: The Art of John Lennon Exhibition Presents in Jacksonville - Gallery 725

Carver Commodore with Colourway - 7:30 pm - Murray Hill Theater

Mark Normand Ya Don’t Say Tour! - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony - Women Rock! The Music of Carole King, Pat Benatar, Heart & More - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Comedy Festival - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Sunday, January 14:

ERTH’S Dinosaur Zoo Live! on Stage - 4:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Winter Jam 2024 - 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena


