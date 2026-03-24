Spotlight: Life-long challenges for local children who fought and beat cancer

Jacksonville, FL — Pediatric cancer is a long journey for kids in our community, and we continue to learn more about the life-long challenges they’ll face as they age.

I had a chance to catch up with multiple families at Monday’s Child Cancer Fund Golf Tournament Presented by Seaside Claims Services, which annually raises tens of thousands of dollars to support local families.

The tournament was established to raise funds and awareness for families in Northeast Florida who are fighting childhood cancer.

I’ve watched many of these kids grow up over nearly a dozen years and I’m proud to see them become young women and men. Some may be future leaders in our community.

They are resilient, courageous, and inspiring. Especially after they explain the long-term issues they’re facing from the cancer treatment.

Some have lingering pain from surgery. Others have learning disabilities.

Still others don’t know precisely what is happening to their body, but it’s clear they have lingering impacts.

Thankfully, they have organizations like the Child Cancer Fund, that continuously walk side-by-side with these children and families to ensure they aren’t forgotten.

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