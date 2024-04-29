Local

SPOTLIGHT: Luke Combs stadium tour this weekend

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Music ACM Nominations FILE - Luke Combs performs during CMA Fest 2022, June 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Combs leads the nominees for the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nods to his name, it was announced Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) (Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Jacksonville, Fl — The Luke Combs Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour comes to NE Florida this weekend. Combs and a cast of musicians will perform Friday and Saturday night at EverBank Stadium.

The Jumbo Shrimp return home for a series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders starting Tuesday.

Tuesday, April 30:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades Game 6 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Wednesday, May 1:

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Sawyer Brown - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Thursday, May 2:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Raleigh Firebirds - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville University Swisher Gym

Friday, May 3:

Luke Combs - starts at 5:45 pm - EverBank Stadium

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 1:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

St. Augustine’s Romanza Festivale of the Arts - May 3 - May 19 - Lewis Auditorium

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes - 7:00 pm - Live from the Backyard Stage presented by Intuition Ale Works

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Raleigh Firebirds - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville University Swisher Gym

First Friday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown St. Augustine

Cat Kid Comic Club - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 1:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

The Main Event: Improv Comedy for Everyone! - 7:30 pm - 2292 Mayport Rd.

Saturday, May 4:

Watch the Kentucky Derby at Top Dawg Tavern! - 13820 Old St. Augustine Road

Luke Combs - starts at 5:45 pm - EverBank Stadium

St. Augustine Craft Brewer’s Fest - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park11 Magnolia Ave.

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 1:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Combat Night Pro Duval - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Candlelight: A Tribute to Arctic Monkeys - 8:30 pm - Jacksonville Public Library

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Kenny G - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, May 5:

We Them One’s Comedy - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Coastal Georgia Buccaneers - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville University Swisher Gym

Jacksonville Symphony: Terence Blanchard: Absence Featuring the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet - 6:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Duval De Mayo - 12:00 pm - 715 Riverside Ave

Sandra McCracken “Light In The Canyon” Tour - 7:00 pm - Murray Hill Theatre

