SPOTLIGHT: Monster Jam brings noise and dirt to EverBank Stadium

Jacksonville, Fl — Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco, and Max-D are just a few of the monster trucks you’ll see on Saturday as Monster Jam returns to Jacksonville. The fun begins early in the afternoon with a pit party before the big show under the lights at EverBank Stadium.

Tuesday, March 5:

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts w/ Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

FSCJ Artist Series: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

ZZ Top with Annie Dukes - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, March 6:

FSCJ Artist Series: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Pink Martini - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Dave Mason with special guest Ivan Pulley - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, March 7:

Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

FSCJ Artist Series: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Friday, March 8:

Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

FSCJ Artist Series: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Legends of the Billy Joel Band: The Lords of 52nd Street featuring: Liberty Devitto and Russell Javor - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Saturday, March 9:

Monster Jam - 7:00 pm - EverBank Stadium

Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo - 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Zach Williams: A Hundred Highways Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jimmy Failla Everybody Calm Down Tour - 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Symphony: Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

FSCJ Artist Series: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Sunday, March 10:

Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo - 1:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Extreme with Living Colour - 7:00 - Florida Theatre

FSCJ Artist Series: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - 1:30 pm and 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

Scott Stapp - The Higher Power Tour - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall