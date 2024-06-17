SPOTLIGHT: Music, art, anime and cosplay this week, weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Bold Matsuri will feature many events and activities including panels, cosplay contests, fan events, a gaming area, and cosplay/anime focused after-hour events.
The St. Augustine Music Festival returns for the 18th year. Co-Artistic Directors Jorge A. Pena and Jin Kim-Pena are providing another year of World Class Music in the Historic and World Class setting of the Cathedral Basilica in downtown St. Augustine.
Monday, June 17:
Charlotte’s Web The Musical - 12:00 pm - Spotlight Center Fleming Island
Tuesday, June 18:
City of Jacksonville Career Fair - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Charlotte’s Web The Musical - 12:00 pm - Spotlight Center Fleming Island
Summer Night Market - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 19:
Music and Art by the Sea - 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm - St. Johns County Ocean Pier
Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show! - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater
Thursday, June 20:
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Jamey Johnson - What A View Tour with special guests Ben Haggard and Zandi Holup - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show! - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater
Friday, June 21:
The St. Augustine Music Festival - Evolution - 7:30 pm - Cathedral Basilica
Abducted By The 80′s with Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels, and Naked Eyes - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Saturday, June 22:
Bold Matsuri - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
The St. Augustine Music Festival - Mystic Latin - 7:30 pm - Cathedral Basilica
Jacksonville Sharks vs. Massachusetts Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Soul Violinist Omari Dillard - 7:30 pm - Terry Theater
Nate Jackson - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, June 23:
Bold Matsuri - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
The St. Augustine Music Festival - Mozart and Americana - 7:30 pm - Cathedral Basilica
Dale Elliott Jr: No Hard Feelings - 7:00 pm - Terry Theater