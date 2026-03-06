Spring festival season returns along with free parking and shuttle service

ST.AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is bringing back its free park-and-ride shuttle service to help visitors get downtown during the city’s busy spring festival season. The shuttles will run every Saturday from March 14 through April 4, offering transportation to the historic district as several major events take place throughout the city.

Festivals kicking off the season include Romanza’s Celtic Festival, scheduled for March 13–15, which features the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 14. Additional events include the Lions Seafood Festival on March 21–22 and the Old Town Art Show on March 28–29.

Downtown St. Augustine is also expected to draw large crowds for other popular events, including the Blessing of the Fleet boating celebration on Sunday, March 29, and the Easter Parade on April 4.

To help with parking and traffic, the city will operate a free park-and-ride shuttle every Saturday during the festival period. Shuttles will depart from the Broudy’s Lot at 198 W. King St. and drop passengers off at the Visitor Information Center, located at 10 S. Castillo Drive, just steps from Francis Field, the city’s main festival venue.

Shuttle schedule:

March 14 (Saturday): 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Celtic Festival and St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 21 (Saturday): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Lions Seafood Festival

March 28 (Saturday): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Old Town Art Show

April 4 (Saturday): 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Easter Parade

City officials encourage visitors to take advantage of the shuttle to reduce congestion in the historic downtown area during the popular spring events.

