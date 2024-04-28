St. Augustine City Commission announce offial dates for Night of Lights 2024-2025 season

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — At a recent City Commission meeting held on March 25, 2024, Resolution 2024-12 was officially approved, solidifying the dates for the beloved seasonal illumination extravaganza known as Nights of Lights.

The tradition, which has become a staple in the community, will now run from the Saturday before Thanksgiving through the final Sunday in January of the following year.

This decision provides clarity and consistency for residents and visitors alike, ensuring that everyone can plan and enjoy the festivities with certainty.

The upcoming season’s kickoff celebration, Light-Up! Night, is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, promising a spectacular start to the holiday season.

As for the conclusion of the 2024-2025 Nights of Lights season, mark your calendars for Sunday, January 26, 2025, as it will be the final day to bask in the magical glow of this cherished tradition.

With these firm end dates in place, the city looks forward to another enchanting season of celebration and community spirit.

