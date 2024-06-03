St. Augustine to conduct smoke tests through July

St. Augustine, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine started smoke tests of the city’s sanitary sewer system Monday. Officials say it’s critical to infrastructure maintenance.

The process is performed periodically to find sources of storm water runoff or ground water intrusion.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The test schedule is as follows:

June 3-7 – Greater Fullerwood and Nelmar Terrace

June 10-12 – Ravenswood

June 17-21 – Oyster Creek

June 24-28 – Magnolia, Uptown, Flagler Model Land, and Spanish Quarter

July 1-5 – Lincolnville & Old City South

July 8-12 – North/South Davis Shores and Lighthouse Park

July 15-19 – Anastasia Island

Affected properties in each area will be notified with a door hanger. You can find a map of the impacted areas here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.