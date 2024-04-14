Local

St, Augustine to dedicate Harbormaster Park in memory of first Harbormaster April 25

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Augustine needs your help in naming of public park in memory of former Harbormaster Sam R. Adukiewicz.

Harbormaster Park St. Augustine Municipal Marina, Harbormaster Park: Dedicated in Memory of Sam R. Adukiewicz (City of St. Augustine)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is set to honor the memory of its first harbormaster, Sam R. Adukiewicz, with the dedication of Harbormaster Park at the Municipal Marina.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Scheduled for Thursday, April 25, at 10:00 a.m., the ceremony will unveil the park sign, officially naming the green space in front of the St. Augustine Municipal Marina as Harbormaster Park: Dedicated in Memory of Sam R. Adukiewicz.

Commissioner Cynthia Garris initiated the request to name the space adjacent to the marina as Sam’s Park in April 2023.

After a thorough review process, which included public input and committee recommendations, the City Commission unanimously voted on the name of the park on May 22, 2023.

Adukiewicz, who served as the harbormaster for 15 years after joining the City of St. Augustine in 2006, retired in 2021.

His passing in January 2023 left a void in the community, but his legacy of kindness and compassion lives on. The dedication of Harbormaster Park serves as a fitting tribute to his years of service and the impact he made on his colleagues and the city.

The ceremony on April 25 aims to ensure that Adukiewicz and his legacy are not forgotten, as the community gathers to honor his contributions and commemorate his memory.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!