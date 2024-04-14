St, Augustine to dedicate Harbormaster Park in memory of first Harbormaster April 25

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is set to honor the memory of its first harbormaster, Sam R. Adukiewicz, with the dedication of Harbormaster Park at the Municipal Marina.

Scheduled for Thursday, April 25, at 10:00 a.m., the ceremony will unveil the park sign, officially naming the green space in front of the St. Augustine Municipal Marina as Harbormaster Park: Dedicated in Memory of Sam R. Adukiewicz.

Commissioner Cynthia Garris initiated the request to name the space adjacent to the marina as Sam’s Park in April 2023.

After a thorough review process, which included public input and committee recommendations, the City Commission unanimously voted on the name of the park on May 22, 2023.

Adukiewicz, who served as the harbormaster for 15 years after joining the City of St. Augustine in 2006, retired in 2021.

His passing in January 2023 left a void in the community, but his legacy of kindness and compassion lives on. The dedication of Harbormaster Park serves as a fitting tribute to his years of service and the impact he made on his colleagues and the city.

The ceremony on April 25 aims to ensure that Adukiewicz and his legacy are not forgotten, as the community gathers to honor his contributions and commemorate his memory.

