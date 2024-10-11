St. Augustine extends free parking through weekend

St. Augustine, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will suspend fees charged for parking at the Historic Downtown Parking Facility and all city-metered areas including on-street spaces and parking lots through the weekend, a city news release states. Regular enforcement will resume on Monday.

The city is hoping the suspension of parking fees will encourage residents to support businesses throughout the downtown historic district as the area recovers from Hurricane Milton, the news release states.

The parking fees suspension applies only to areas where vehicles may park legally, and does not include loading and delivery zones, taxicab stands, residential parking or privately controlled lots, the news release states.

