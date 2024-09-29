St. Augustine jury convicts man with dozens of felonies in stolen catalytic converters

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Johns County jury has convicted Aaron Dixon of 29 felonies and one misdemeanor related to a series of catalytic converter thefts from local businesses in early January.

After a two-day trial, Dixon was found guilty of nine counts of Grand Theft with Damage over $1,000, eight counts of Criminal Mischief over $1,000, nine counts of Possession/Purchase/Sell Stolen Catalytic Converters, three counts of Possession of Burglary Tools, and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

In January 2024, Dixon and a co-defendant traveled from South Florida to St. Johns County to steal catalytic converters. On the morning of January 28, deputies responded to a burglary at a flooring store on U.S. 1. Dixon and his co-defendant attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle but were blocked by a patrol car and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. They were apprehended after a brief chase.

Authorities found eight fleet vehicles at the store with catalytic converters cut out. The stolen converters and burglary tools were recovered from the defendant’s vehicle.

Catalytic converters are a hot ticket item for thieves, it’s part of the exhaust system located underneath cars.

“The defendant came up from Miami and committed numerous property crimes,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said. “He will soon get a taste of justice St. Johns County style.”

Catalytic converter thefts

