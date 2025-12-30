St. Augustine man arrested after being accused of child sex crimes

Flagler County, Fla — According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Major Case Unit detectives responded to a home in Flagler County on Dec. 28 to investigate reported sex crimes.

The victim told detectives that Seth Tyler Holton, 54, of St. Augustine, entered the victim’s bedroom on Dec. 15, 2025, while the victim’s parents were not home, groped and removed the victim’s pants, and sexually battered and molested the victim. The victim also told detectives they were frozen in fear of Holton as he carried out the act.

Detectives later met with Holton, whose statements supported the victim’s account of the incident.

“Sexually battering and molesting a child is reprehensible,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “This was a deliberate act, one which this predator effected through fear. Because of the bravery of the victim coming forward, and the quick work of our deputies and detectives in the Major Case Unit, this pervert will be held accountable for his heinous actions. If you take the innocence away from a child, we will do everything we can to take your freedom away.”

Deputies arrested Holton for sexual battery of a victim 12-18 by an offender older than 18 (first-degree felony) and lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12 to 16 (second-degree felony).

He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group