St. Augustine Police Department holds memorial service for passing of K-9 Kilo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Beach Police Department bid farewell to a valued member of their team, K-9 Officer Kilo, who recently passed away.

The memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Jacksonville Pet Cemetery.

The memorial service, held at the Jacksonville Pet Cemetery, honored Kilo’s decade of service to the department.

Law enforcement officers from various agencies in the region joined in paying their respects to the loyal and dedicated K-9 officer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.