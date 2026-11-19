ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Wednesday night, as the First Alert Weather Team continues to forecast rain, wind and some flooding, St. Augustine officials are already preparing for how this weekend’s conditions could impact Nights of Lights. The annual event kicks off Saturday, and as businesses get ready for large crowds, they say they’re prepared, rain or shine.

City leaders say they’re prepared to modify or even cancel Saturday’s events if the weather gets bad.

Business owner Anthony Reney says even if it rains Saturday, shoppers can shelter inside his family’s jewelry store, Frank Reubel Fine Jewelry, until it passes.

“We’ve been doing this for 54 years. We’ve been in this plaza for 13,” Reney said.

It’s all a family affair at the jewelry store Reney says his family has owned for decades. With the lights up and the windows decorated, they’re putting the final polish on preparations for Nights of Lights.

“It really is our time to shine,” Reney said.

From their spot just steps from the plaza, they’ll have a front-row seat when St. Augustine starts to sparkle.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Reney said.

Action News Jax watched as the city’s public works team worked through wet weather to put up the tree and wreaths across downtown. But even as the First Alert Weather Team tracks a soggy start to Nights of Lights, Reney says a little rain won’t dampen their shine.

“We definitely make the most, and we get to have so many people from different walks of life come in here. So, it’s really fun and a little nerve-racking,” Reney said.

Rain or shine, Reney is betting a little wet weather won’t take the sparkle out of their busy season.

“People will bring umbrellas. They’ll stop in a store, wait till it calms down, and go back out again,” Reney said.

Nights of Lights is set to run from Saturday, Nov. 21, to Jan. 18. The light-up will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the official tree lighting set for 6:30 p.m.

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