St. Augustine voted No. 3 ‘Most Walkable City to Visit’ in the U.S.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Nation’s Oldest City has been recognized as one of the nation’s most walkable cities to visit.

USA TODAY’s 10Best asked its readers to choose the top 10 among 20 cities “chosen by a panel of travel experts for their walkability — offer lots of things to do, places to eat, and places to stay, all connected by pedestrian-friendly streets.”

Two other Florida cities were also up for the honor -- Key West and Miami -- but St. Augustine was the only one to make the top 10, coming in at No. 3 in the 2026 poll.

In 2024, St. Augustine came in at No. 4 on the list.

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Here’s what 10Best had to say about St. Augustine:

“The pedestrian-friendly streets of St. Augustine have a European feel, with many neighborhoods chock-full of easy-to-reach restaurants, entertainment options, and shops — whether you’re staying uptown or by the beach. Trolleys are a popular mode of transportation for longer distances.”

To see all the cities that made the top 10, click here.

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