ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine announced Saturday that “Light-Up! Night,” the opening of its “Nights of Lights,” will go on as planned after days of rain and flood concerns.

Nights of Lights runs from Saturday through Jan. 18, 2027.

The All Star Orchestra will perform at 5:30 p.m. at the Plaza de la Constitución, followed by the official lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at the same location.

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The city is offering free park-and-ride shuttles.

The North & West City Shuttle will run from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. with stops at the St. Johns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View; Broudy’s Lot, 198 W. King St.; and San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Ave.

The Anastasia Island Shuttle will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with stops at Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South, and R.B. Hunt Elementary, 125 Magnolia Dr.

The Historic Downtown Parking Facility will charge $40 per entry during shuttle operating hours. Registered St. Johns County residents’ discounts will be honored.

Cathedral Place will be closed to vehicles from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with additional parking restrictions along Cathedral Place and King Street.

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The city said visitors should expect heavier pedestrian traffic, traffic control measures and designated rideshare pickup and drop-off locations downtown.

Additional public restrooms, pedestrian safety measures and traffic management operations will be in place throughout the season. The city urged visitors to use designated crosswalks, follow posted signs and allow extra travel time.

Information on parking, restrooms and transportation is available on the Nights of Lights St. Augustine mobile app.

Additional event details are available HERE. Parking, traffic and safety information can be found HERE.

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