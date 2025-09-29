St. Johns County aims to improve road safety through the replacement of raised pavement markers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County is advancing its Raised Pavement Markers Replacement Program, an initiative designed to improve roadway safety and visibility for motorists, particularly during nighttime driving and adverse weather conditions.

The program ensures all raised pavement markers throughout the County meet minimum standards and maintain reflectivity. These markers highlight roadway striping, guide drivers through curves and turns, and increase overall visibility. The County inspects and replaces approximately one-quarter of its RPMs annually to ensure safety and efficiency across its road network.

“The raised pavement marking program is developed so that we can ensure all the raised pavement markings throughout the County are meeting minimum standards and reflective to help guide motorists on the roadways, especially in low light conditions and during adverse weather,” said Michael Likely, St. Johns County Public Works Project Manager. “It helps to see the roadway at nighttime and in rainy conditions, and they help enhance the roadway striping so that drivers can navigate turns and curves and just drive safely along the roadway.”

The markers serve multiple purposes: yellow markers are used to separate traffic traveling in opposite directions, such as along the yellow centerline of a two-lane road, and white markers are used to separate traffic traveling in the same direction, such as the skip line on a multilane road.

For more information on St. Johns County Capital Improvement Projects, visit www.sjcfl.us/featured-projects .

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group