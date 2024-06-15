St. Johns County announes alternative beach access closures at Ocean & Fishing Pier

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A transit alert has been issued for St. Johns County, informing residents and visitors of upcoming alternating beach access closures at the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier. This is due to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District Shoreline Protection Project.

Currently, the north beach access is closed.

Once work is completed on the north side and equipment is moved, the north access will reopen and the south access will then close to allow the project to continue. These alternating closures will continue through June 25. Visitors should expect similar patterns of access closures as the project progresses.

In addition to the beach access closures, fishing from the pier will soon be prohibited. This is because the anticipated sand placement will extend beyond the reach of the pier. Despite this, the pier will remain open for sightseeing.

For those looking for alternative beach access points, 16th Street and 15th Street are just a short walk south of the pier parking lot.

Stay tuned for further updates as the project advances.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.