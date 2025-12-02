St. Johns County asking residents, students to take part in survey about community health needs

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County’s Health and Human Services Department is launching a Community Needs Assessment Survey that’s open from December 1, 2025, to January 9, 2026, to better understand local health and well-being.

The survey aims to gather insights from residents about the strengths and challenges in the community, helping to identify priorities and gaps in health and human services.

“This survey is an essential tool in ensuring every voice in St. Johns County is heard and valued,” Shawna Novak, St. Johns County Health and Human Services Director, said in a news release.

The feedback collected will guide future initiatives, including programs that support mental and behavioral health, access to care, housing stability, substance-use prevention and recovery, and resources for the elderly, the County said.

Community input will also help the County identify and remove barriers that prevent residents from living healthy, fulfilling lives.

The survey is open to individuals aged 18 and older who live, work, or study in St. Johns County, and participation is voluntary and confidential.

No identifying information is collected, and responses are reported only in summary form.

The survey has been reviewed and approved by the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Department to ensure it meets ethical and privacy standards.

For questions about the survey, participants can contact Àṣẹ́ Nahmaẹ́, MPH, BSPH, Research Supervisor, or Fred Bingle, MBA, Qualitative Mixed Methods Researcher, or reach out to the County directly at HHSSurvey@sjcfl.us.

Click here to participate in the survey.

