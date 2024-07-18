St. Johns County celebrates $1.8M renovation of Vilano Beach Oceanfront Park

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Wed., July 17, St. Johns County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of renovations at Vilano Beach Oceanfront Park.

The $1.8M renovations included:

Improvements to the northern walkover to bring into ADA compliance.

Renovation of existing restrooms.

Construction of a covered performance stage with terraced seating.

Construction of new outdoor showers.

Construction of changing stations.

Installation of a new climbing play structure and recreation features.

Renovation of the existing south walkover.

Addition of ADA parking in the existing parking lot.

SJC County District 5 Commissioner Henry Dean said the Main Street will benefit from the park’s completition.

“When I first became a commissioner in 2016 and Vilano Beach was part of my district, [Vilano Beach community member Vivian Browning] called me and sat down with me and she was like a pit bull on a pork chop… and we got this done,” Commissioner Dean said. “We now have a very, very vibrant Main Street which has been very active in getting this project done.”

The $1,814,400 price tag was funded by Park Impact Fees and the Tree Bank Fund.

The county produced a YouTube video of the project:

