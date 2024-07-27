St. Johns County Clerk Office changes injunction case policy

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s office is changing its injunction case policy after an intern proposal.

Florida State University student Hannah Vanover made the proposal.

During a presentation, Vanover emphasized the limitations in the current Service Information Sheet filled out by petitioners and used to help law enforcement in serving respondents. Her proposal suggested the information sheet should include a field to list social media accounts to prevent service evasion.

“This policy proposal will aid law enforcement in leveraging social media to locate and serve respondents in injunctions cases,” John Rundgren, Clerk Designee, said in a news release.

