St. Johns County Clerk’s Office launches Public to Service Pathway Program

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office is launching their new Public Service Pathway Program. This educational initiative is designed to introduce high school students to careers in public service through hands-on experience.

“This program reflects our commitment to investing in the next generation of public servants,” said Clerk and Comptroller Brandon J. Patty. “By providing students with early exposure to the day-to-day operations of our Office, we’re helping them better understand how local government works and the many career paths available.”

The semester-long internship places three seniors from St. Augustine High School into various roles within the Clerk and Comptroller’s Office. Students will participate in the program for 16 weeks, working Monday through Thursday from 8:00 to 10:00 AM, while earning academic credit and gaining real-world professional experience.

The Public Service Pathway Program is structured into three five-week rotations in both court and non-court divisions, followed by a week dedicated to a student-selected placement. Throughout the semester, students will gain meaningful insight into the Clerk’s Office and its role in serving the residents of St. Johns County.

The program aims to build professional skills, foster civic engagement, and inspire interest in public service careers.

