St. Johns County commissioners unanimously move forward on World Golf Village development

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to move ahead with two development projects for the World Golf Village property.

Action News Jax has been following the process to redevelop World Golf Village for months. This is the first time we’ve seen progress in the plan to renovate the property since June, when we told you the county was looking for companies to turn in their project ideas.

Two of those companies are now being chosen to move ahead: Alchemy Attractions and Cross Regions, a northeast Florida real estate company.

Alchemy Attractions is looking to bring what it calls “Golftopia” to World Golf Village. It is set to be a family entertainment center with indoor and outdoor mini golf courses, disc golf, foot golf, a virtual reality golf simulator, and even a hot air balloon launch pad included in its plans.

Cross Regions wants to build “the Fountains at World Golf Village” on the property. The company plans for this to be a senior living community with fine dining restaurants and shops.

People we spoke with who live near World Golf Village tell Action News Jax they believe having both projects on the property is best.

“It’d be really nice to be able to take your kids somewhere and, you know, have them in an environment close to home,” said Gina Costello, who lives in the World Golf Village community. “We need to have a lot of stuff for kids, young families, and even people, like me, that are retired.”

Even though the county is moving ahead with the two projects, they’re not starting construction right away. Both companies have to, now, put together designs to be approved by county commissioners before the projects can keep moving forward. If the county decides to approve both for construction, they are set to be completed by 2029.

