St. Johns County deputies ask for help locating woman

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman as deputies work to check on her welfare.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office on Friday, deputies are trying to locate Heather Hatfield, 49, to check on her well-being.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Anyone who knows Hatfield’s whereabouts or has information that could help deputies locate her is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304.

The sheriff’s office did not release additional details about the circumstances surrounding the welfare check request.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.