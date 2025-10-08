St. Johns County and FSU join forces to bring the healing power of music to children

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County and Florida State University are celebrating the St. Johns County is proud to join Florida State University in celebrating the 70th anniversary of its nationally renowned Music Therapy Program with a special outreach initiative that is transforming young lives.

As part of the anniversary, the Florida State University College of Music launched a series of initiatives to honor its legacy. Among them was a pilot outreach program in St. Johns County, funded by the Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, with the vision: “Bring the Power of Music into the Lives of People.”

SJC Cultural Events Inc., the steward of the County’s premier cultural venues, including the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, played a central role in bringing the program to life. The organization also produced a video capturing its beauty and impact.

Guided by evidence-based research, the FSU College of Music partnered with SJC Cultural Events, Inc., and the Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall to conduct a five-week needs assessment in West Augustine. Led by FSU Board Certified Music Therapists, the program explored the impact of music on children ages 5 to 8.

The results were profound — revealing music’s ability to spark joy, foster connection, and support emotional well-being. Over five weeks, children engaged in interactive music experiences that encouraged self-expression, emotional growth, and teamwork. Many who began the program feeling isolated found their voices through song and group music-making, demonstrating the deep impact of music therapy.

“Live music brings people together in a special way,” said Jerry Wilson, President of the Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. “Equipped with this St. Johns County evidence-based research, we can now focus our energy on sustainable community programming. Our strategic alliance with FSU College of Music will help us to bring the power of music into the lives of people in St. Johns County and beyond.”

This celebration marks another milestone for FSU’s Music Therapy Program and serves as a testament to the power of partnerships that enrich the arts and culture of St. Johns County.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group