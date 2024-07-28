St. Johns County gives update on beaches

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Coastal Management recently shared with the community how it’s managing more than 32 miles of shoreline.

At the county’s “State of the Beaches” presentation, an update was given on beach restoration, construction projects, and the importance of the dunes and beaches in the local ecosystem.

According to a news release, most of the funding for coastal projects is provided by federal and state grants and tourist tax dollars. The county will also soon get $4.75 million from the state for the South Ponte Vedra Beach Dune Restoration project.

St. Johns County has 42 miles of Atlantic Ocean coastline and manages 32 miles of shoreline. Of that, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection designates 17.1 miles as critically eroded and another 7.6 miles as non-critically eroded beach.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In 2023, six coastal projects were completed, and four new ones were started in 2024.

Also in 2023, St. Johns County beaches saw a record 133 green sea turtle nests as part of 1,205 total nests and an estimated 79,811 sea turtle hatchlings.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.