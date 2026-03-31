St. Johns County to hold meetings on CR 210 and CR 2209 intersection changes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County and the Florida Department of Transportation will hold two meetings about changes planned for the intersection of County Road 210 and County Road 2209.

People can join online on April 7 at 5:30 p.m. or attend in person on April 9 at the Shearwater Kayak Clubroom in St. Augustine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Both meetings will cover the same plans and let residents ask questions or give feedback.

The project will change the intersection to make it safer and easier for drivers, walkers, and bikers.

It will also change how cars get in and out of nearby businesses.

Anyone can share comments during the meetings or online. Feedback is welcome until April 20.

Residents can register to attend the meeting here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.