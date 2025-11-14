St. Johns County to host “Get Hooked on America Recycles Day” event Nov. 15

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In celebration of America Recycles Day, the St. Johns County Solid Waste Division is partnering with local organizations to host the Get Hooked on America Recycles Day event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Tillman Ridge Transfer Station, 3005 Allen Nease Road, Elkton.

The free event provides St. Johns County residents an opportunity to recycle electronics, safely dispose of household hazardous waste, and take advantage of on-site paper shredding. A donation station will also be available for gently used clothing and household items.

Accepted household hazardous waste includes paint, solvents, batteries, motor oil, pesticides, and household cleaners. The event is open to St. Johns County residents only.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO), including Deputy Sheriffs, and inmate work squads, will assist with event operations and related activities in partnership with the St. Johns County Public Works Department. Their participation helps ensure a safe, efficient collection process throughout the event.

“Events like this make it easy for residents to safely recycle and dispose of materials that might otherwise harm our environment,” said Ashley Mickler, Customer Service Manager for St. Johns County Solid Waste Division. “By working together, we can reduce waste, protect local waterways, and preserve St. Johns County’s natural beauty for generations to come.” For a full list of accepted items, visit www.sjcfl.us/garbage-collection.

America Recycles Day is a nationally recognized initiative that encourages communities to increase recycling efforts and promote environmental stewardship. By participating, residents can help reduce landfill waste and support a cleaner, more sustainable community.

For more information about the America Recycles Day event or accepted items, please call the St. Johns County Solid Waste Division at 904-827-6980 or visit www.sjcfl.us/SolidWaste. Residents can also use the Recycling Coach at www.sjcfl.us/recycle-st-johns to check what items are accepted for curbside recycling and learn more about proper recycling practices.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group