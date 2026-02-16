St. Johns County to host joint open house on SUN Trail loop

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County and the Florida Department of Transportation will host a joint open house to share information on segments of the SUN (Shared-Use Nonmotorized) Trail River-to-Sea Loop. The open house will take place on Thursday, February 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Anastasia Island Branch of the St. Johns County Library.

County and FDOT staff will be available to answer questions, provide information on the project and discuss the design of the segments. The segments include State Road A1A from Red Cox Drive to Santander Street, and A1A Beach Boulevard from Pope Road to State Road A1A.

According to the county, the multiuse trail will eventually span about 260 miles across five Northeast Florida counties and form part of the East Coast Greenway. The county says construction funding for the segment would be awarded through FDOT as part of a future state funding cycle.

You can find more information on the joint open house on the St. Johns County website.

