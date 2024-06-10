‘Operation Express Jackpot’ uncovers gambling machines, $400K in cash at Hastings food mart

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office released information about a drug and gambling raid Action News Jax first told you about on Fri., May 31.

After receiving tips from the community for more than six months, special investigations detectives launched Operation Express Jackpot at the 207 Express Mart on West Church Street in Hastings.

“Undercover detectives purchased drug paraphernalia, participated in electronic gambling activity inside the businesses numerous times, and participated in several narcotics transactions in the parking lot,” SJSO said in a special announcement.

Operation Express Jackpot Detectives located four gambling machines, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, gambling payout equipment, and about $400,000 in cash. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

During a search warrant, detectives and K9 unit deputies seized four gambling machines, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, gambling payout equipment, and about $400,000 in cash.

With the help of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, numerous suspects have been arrested.

SJSO said this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-824-8304, by email at Crimetips@sjso.org, or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS.

