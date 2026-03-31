St. Johns County judge bans gift card company for deceptive practices

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Gift Card Deal Marketplace Inc. has been banned from operating in Florida following a judge’s ruling on the company’s business practices.

The Florida Attorney General sued the business, which also operates as giftcarddeal.com, after receiving multiple consumer complaints.

The judge ruled that the company’s website was unfair, deceptive and unconscionable.

The legal action followed at least 75 reports from customers who alleged they did not receive purchased cards or were provided with cards that lacked the promised value.

The court’s decision effectively ends the company’s ability to conduct business transactions within Florida.

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