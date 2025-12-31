St. Johns County Libraries team up with Mayday Ice Cream for Library Lovers’ Month

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Public Library System (SJCPLS) is celebrating Library Lovers’ Month this February with a creative — and delicious — community collaboration.

Partnering with Mayday Ice Cream, library staff have developed original, book-inspired ice cream flavors, and the public is invited to help decide which ones make the final menu.

Now through January 11, community members can vote for their favorite flavors online. The top-voted selections will be produced and released at Mayday Ice Cream locations throughout St. Johns County during February, offering a sweet way to celebrate reading, creativity, and local libraries.

The book-inspired ice cream flavors include:

Once Upon a Thyme : Honey-thyme ice cream with lemon shortbread bits

: Honey-thyme ice cream with lemon shortbread bits Second Breakfast : Toasted oats blended with coffee and maple syrup

: Toasted oats blended with coffee and maple syrup Where the Wild Flavors Are : Wild blueberry and dark chocolate with a hint of sea salt

: Wild blueberry and dark chocolate with a hint of sea salt Edmund’s Reward: Turkish delight ice cream with edible rose petals, light rose essence, strawberries, saffron, and a touch of clove

“Mayday Ice Cream began as a partner during National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and we’re thrilled to scoop up another opportunity to collaborate for Library Lovers’ Month,” said Debra Rhodes Gibson, SJCPLS Director. “Bringing the community together over books and ice cream is the perfect recipe for connection.”

Voting is open online at www.sjcpls.org/library-lovers-month and will close promptly at 11:59 p.m. on January 11.

For more information about Library Lovers’ Month or the St. Johns County Public Library System, visit www.sjcpls.org.

