St. Johns County looking for volunteers to serve on government boards, committees

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in St. Johns County, you can help decide the future of your community.

The county is looking to hire volunteers for some of its government positions. Right now, there are openings on 4 county boards and 2 committees.

The jobs aren’t paid, and you have to live in St. Johns County to apply.

CLICK HERE if you’re interested in applying.

