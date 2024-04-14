St. Johns County man awarded for his bravery

St. Augustine, Fla. — The man who saved a Ponte Vedra Beach high school student from a brutal attack last June received an award from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday night.

Kennedy Armstrong was given the Abe Schneider Award.

It’s an elite award given to people in the community who have displayed courage and helped law enforcement in dangerous situations.

The award was named after a 24-year-old man who helped Deputy Guy White in arresting four violent men in 1911. Schneider and Deputy White were both killed that night.

Fortunately, in last year’s incident, everyone involved survived because of Armstrong’s quick actions.

He ran across the parking log of Mr. Chubby’s Wings to help Madison Schemitz and her mom, who were being stabbed by Schemitz’s ex-boyfriend.

The suspect, Spencer Pearson, is currently in the St. Johns County jail awaiting trial on attempted murder charges.

